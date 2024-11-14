City of Edroy in dire need of new roads - will it be delivered?

EDROY, Texas — There’s one thing everyone in Edroy can agree on and that’s the potholes, uneven surfaces and unpaved streets that's been causing headaches for several years.

County Road 1598 is a key road for Edroy residents.

"I have to drive down this way to visit friends and family. I go to the post office. I have to get on that road,” Edroy resident Antonio Martinez said.

Martinez is lucky to live on a nicer street but just four blocks past his house, the road literally ends.



"Those roads are bad. They're worse and they need to be fixed,” Martinez said. “There's potholes all over. You have to zip zag through everything.”

Martinez told KRIS 6 News that there is hope amongst neighbors as newly elected County Commissioner of Precinct 3, Ruben Gonzales won his race.

"This new county commissioner promised he would come to fix our roads and clean our ditches to help us out,” Martinez said.

County commissioner elect Ruben Gonzales said Edroy is on his to do list.

"There's a lot of roads that are not complete and have not been touched and a lot of tree trimmings on the right of way that need to be maintained,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales even has a plan on how to make it happen soon.

"I’ve already started working with their county judge as far as getting the money allocated to get the work done starting in early January,” Gonzales said. “Yes, we're going to deliver."

Despite a lack of progress over the years, Gonzales' words may give the residents of County Road 1598 a "smooth ride" to hope.