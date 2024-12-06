Texas Rangers, AG's Office take over the Elisa Roberson case

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Two state agencies are taking over the investigation into the 1989 disappearance of Elisa Roberson.

On Aug. 6, 1989, the 13-year-old girl disappeared from Aransas Pass. Family members say she was going to meet a friend at Kierberger Elemenentary School and was never seen again.

Aransas Pass Police Department

According to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard, the department handed the cold case to the Texas Rangers two weeks ago. Then, they handed over the case to the Texas Attorney General's Office on Monday.

Both agencies will review all the case files and use state resources to investigate the case.

Blanchard said he is excited about handing the case over to the Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney's Office because the Aransas Pass Police Department has limited resources compared to those of the state of Texas.

The family also wanted the case to be handed over to another agency.

KRIS file photo The family of Elisa Roberson (right) still hope she will return home after disappearing 30 years ago.

Elisa's sister, Ruby Roberson Hall released the following statement: