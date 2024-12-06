Texas Rangers, AG's Office take over the Elisa Roberson case

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Two state agencies are taking over the investigation into the 1989 disappearance of Elisa Roberson.
On Aug. 6, 1989, the 13-year-old girl disappeared from Aransas Pass. Family members say she was going to meet a friend at Kierberger Elemenentary School and was never seen again.
According to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard, the department handed the cold case to the Texas Rangers two weeks ago. Then, they handed over the case to the Texas Attorney General's Office on Monday.
Both agencies will review all the case files and use state resources to investigate the case.
Blanchard said he is excited about handing the case over to the Texas Rangers and the Texas Attorney's Office because the Aransas Pass Police Department has limited resources compared to those of the state of Texas.
The family also wanted the case to be handed over to another agency.
Elisa's sister, Ruby Roberson Hall released the following statement:
"I have been contacted by Mindy Montford with the Texas A.G.'s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit notifying us that they will be leading the investigation on my sister's case. We have been fighting hard for the last year to get an outside law enforcement agency to re-examine Elisa's case. This is a very positive development and feel strongly that this is a huge step in the right direction. Despite this new development, we intend to continue to put pressure on the Aransas Pass Police Department to issue a clarifying statement regarding the 2016 search of the Whitney Street house that resulted in years of unanswered questions....questions that we as a family as well as the community deserve to know."