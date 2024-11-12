Family of missing child case Elisa Roberson plea for action

ARANSAS PASS, TX — The 1989 missing child case of Elisa Roberson is far from over for her family as they demand answers. Three months ago, the family met with Chief Eric Blanchard on any new developments.

The disappearance of Elisa Roberson has defined the life of Ruby Roberson Hall, Elisa's younger sister.

"We're stuck in 2016. What we've been hoping for is kind of like this cloud,” Hall said.

The last time there was any new activity in this cold case was in 2016. This gives the Roberson family hope.

"There was an alleged tip that they had received that my sister's remains were still on the premises of our childhood home,” Hall said.

Eight years later, the Aransas Pass Police Department has not confirmed remains were found on the premises. Now, Hall is putting public pressure on investigators to clear things up.

"We just want you to come forward. Is she there, or is she not there? It's your responsibility as a police department,” Hall said.

Those are the questions and concerns brought to Chief of Police Eric Blanchard back in August when the family met face-to-face with him on the 35th anniversary of Elisa’s disappearance.

"He was going to be looking over my sister’s case within a week or two; there would be some changes,” Hall said.

With no new leads or information. Hall and the rest of the family continue pushing for answers.

Chief Blanchard sent KRIS 6 a statement. It reads as follows:

My team of investigators and I have not forsaken the case. In fact, as I have communicated to the family, we are currently collaborating with an external governmental investigative agency to facilitate the continuation of the investigation. I acknowledge that the family is dissatisfied with the present status of the case and the actions of my department. I empathize with their frustration, as I have firsthand experience as a former investigator who has worked on cases involving missing children. The prospect of an unresolved case of this nature weighing on my conscience for extended periods would be profoundly distressing. My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of Elisa during this difficult time.



Nevertheless, my investigative team and I remain committed to seeking justice for Elisa. By considering both inside knowledge of the investigation and the ability to view the situation from an external perspective, I understand the frustrations inherent in both positions. However, it is imperative that I maintain a resolute commitment to achieving justice for Elisa, where it is feasible, and to providing closure to the family and those affected by this tragic incident.





In light of the foregoing, I remain fully committed to supporting the family and, in the spirit of transparency, I seek to initiate a new, refreshed investigation into this matter. Should the external law enforcement agency agree to take on the case, I will remove APPD from the investigation and transfer the case to that agency. If such a transfer is not feasible, I will reconsider the decision regarding the public release of the complete case file, provided that this course of action continues to align with the wishes of those most closely associated with the case. Chief Blanchard

Elisa's family has been asking for the public release of the complete case file.

“Someone who is unbiased and has no history to look into the case,” Hall said.

If you have any information that can help, you're urged to reach out to Aransas Pass police. That number is (361) 758-5224.