Two dead in Highway 361 crash, Kia driver arrested for DWI

A rollover crash on Highway 361 near Harbor Island Road left two people dead and shut down the highway and ferry operations to Port Aransas for five hours.

The Aransas Pass Police Department received multiple 911 calls about the crash at approximately 2:53 a.m.

A 32-year-old male driver and a 40-year-old female passenger, both from Victoria, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third female passenger was transported to the hospital with an unknown condition.

Investigators believe the driver was operating a Dodge Ram 2500 that struck a Kia sedan temporarily parked on the side of the road, causing the truck to roll over.

Two individuals in the Kia, both from Ingleside, were assessed for injuries. The driver of the Kia was arrested for DWI, while the passenger refused treatment from EMS and was released to family.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The Aransas Pass Police Department is continuing the investigation.

