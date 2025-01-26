The decades long search for missing 13 year old Elisa Roberson continues this weekend

For the family of 13-year-old Elisa Roberson, the fight for answers to bring Elisa home continues this weekend.

In August of 1989, Elisa Roberson was going to meet her friend at the elementary school in town. But by the time her friend got there to meet, Elisa wasn’t there. Nobody has seen or heard from her since. That was 35 years ago.

Elisa was described to be a very funny and good friend who loved 80s rock music and liked making friendship bracelets.

On Saturday afternoon, family, friends and others in the community worked together to pass out flyers to spread awareness and bring attention. They gathered in hopes to hear some kind of information about the case.

“We have our ups and downs as a family. There have been some days that we have felt really defeated and others that we feel really hopeful. At this point we feel real hopeful because we have a lot of support. We have more of the community support and advocacy groups that are helping us,” Elisa’s sister Ruby Roberson Hall said.

Roberson Hall said her family and lifelong friends don’t want others in the Coastal Bend and Aransas Pass community to forget Elisa’s face or forget the case.

“Everything is kind of turning around for us and we are grateful for the support and the people that showed up. It wasn’t a big turnout but the little that it was says that people care and people want answers just as much as we do,” Roberson Hall said.

Roberson’s family is asking the courts to release records on the investigation.

Roberson Hall said in May there will be another hearing to review her sisters case files in hopes of those files being given to the family to then be handed over to cold case experts.

The family asks if you have any information on Elisa’s case, to contact the Aransas Pass Police Department. If you have any tips but want to remain anonymous, you can also email missingelisa1989@gmail.com.

