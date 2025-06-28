Rockport celebrates grand opening of new City Hall after Harvey’s Destruction

ROCKPORT, Tx — The City of Rockport marked a major milestone in its recovery from Hurricane Harvey on Friday with the ribbon-cutting of its new $11.7 million City Hall, a project years in the making after the storm's devastation in 2017.

Mayor Tim Jayroe, State Rep. Todd Hunter, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the long-awaited facility, which replaces the original City Hall destroyed by Harvey's 150 mph winds.

For nearly seven years, city staff worked out of cramped, temporary spaces after inspections deemed the old building unsalvageable due to structural damage, mold, and asbestos.

"We worked real hard to get the building done and to get something that the city can be proud of for the next 50 or 100 years, and we think we did that," Mayor Jayroe told KRIS 6.

The new City Hall addresses years of overcrowding, expanding beyond the former 7,000-square-foot building with modern amenities including spacious lobbies and public meeting areas, dedicated spaces for utility payments and court services, a wellness room for employees, and emergency operation features like showers and a nursing room.

City employees of Rockport, past and present, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the new City Hall building.

Former City Secretary Teresa Valdez, who retired before the building's completion, shared her excitement about the new facility. "It's a spectacular feeling," Valdez said. "I'm envious of all the employees that got to move into it. City Hall has needed more room for a long, long time."

As the community looks ahead, Mayor Jayroe invited residents to experience the building firsthand during upcoming public meetings. "We hope people come down and see what it's like," he said. "It's a wonderful building. It looks great. The people did a good job with it, and we're proud. I think they're gonna be pleasantly surprised."

