Recap of Aransas Pass's second annual Salsa Fest

Neighbors in Aransas Pass might have noticed downtown streets closed off over the weekend. That’s because the city enjoyed their second annual Salsa Fest.

The streets were filled with live music from the early hours of the day to the time the sun came down both Saturday and Sunday.

It was a free family event with dozens of vendors, some who sold and gave out free samples of salsa for everyone to try out, and some that sold homemade products.

Organizer Donald Nesloney said the reason for the event was to bring more recognition to Aransas Pass and small businesses in the area while also making a friendly competition out of it.

“It means everything to me that they enjoy our products but not just our products, but several other vendors as well,” Joann Ceballos said.

Ceballos sells homemade salsa with her brand La Toxica and said her first time competing was definitely one for the books.

