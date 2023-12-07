Rebuilding Aransas Pass and developing a plan for the future

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Aransas Pass city leaders have spent millions of dollars in grant money to help rebuild this community.

City Manager Gary Edwards, who met with me said with recovery comes development.

“Consequently, we’ve been able to address a fair amount of infrastructure, but as you get into the process you realize there’s more to do,” Edwards said.

Aransas Pass city leaders have spent the last 5 years picking up pieces left behind from Hurricane Harvey. In doing so, they’ve created a new and improved city, including lots of new homes.

In fact, Edwards said he is happy more families live in the community now than back in 2016.

“We were able to put in new sidewalks, brand new roads, a walking trail and a biking trail and a repaves parking lot and new streetlights,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the city is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get even more to help improve infrastructure, which was made possible by grant money.

“There’s a lot more to do as far as new facilities, renovated facilities, infrastructure that’s needed,” Edwards said.

As officials discuss what to do next, they need help from the community.

“You need public input,” Edwards said. Council needs to be involved with that.”

The input, the city manager said, will help detail the city’s plan for addressing the future and direction of the city over the next 20 years.

The comprehensive plan is called Navigate 2044. City leaders expect to launch the plan early next year.