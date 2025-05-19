Phillips 66 grant funds new swim safety program in Aransas Pass after child's drowning

ARANSAS PASS, TX — A $15,000 grant from Phillips 66 will help more than 350 children in Aransas Pass learn how to swim, less than two years after a tragic drowning at the local aquatics center.

In June 2023, a 10-year-old girl died after falling into the water at the Aransas Pass Aquatics Center.

The new swim safety program, which launched May 19, aims to prevent similar tragedies by teaching essential water safety skills to hundreds of local children.

"I mean it's related. We want to pass on the life-saving skill of swimming, especially in the coastal community. We know there's been incidents in the past," Jessica Follett of Phillips 66 said.

Water safety experts emphasize that swimming lessons are crucial for preventing drownings, particularly in coastal communities.

"Young people need to take swim lessons to learn how to swim. That is the number 1 way to prevent accidents around the water," Brandi Peters, water park director at the Aransas Pass Aquatics Center, said.

The swim safety program will continue throughout the summer.

