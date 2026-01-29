Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — A 57-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross West Wheeler Avenue, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

The fatal accident occurred at approximately 5:36 a.m. on January 28, 2026, in the 2700 block of West Wheeler in Aransas Pass.

Police report that a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Wheeler when it struck the pedestrian. The victim unexpectedly emerged from a brushy area and attempted to cross the roadway when the collision occurred.

The driver was unable to react in time to avoid striking the man. Following the impact, the driver immediately stopped and called 911. When first responders arrived at the scene, they attempted life-saving measures. However, the pedestrian was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

Safety Reminder

The Aransas Pass Police Department is using this tragic incident to remind the public about pedestrian safety practices.

Officials stress the importance of:

Crossing roadways only at intersections or designated crosswalks

Following crosswalk signal indicators when installed

Looking in all directions before entering the roadway to give drivers time to see pedestrians

Police emphasize that crossing at non-designated locations on streets without crosswalks or intersections increases the risk of accidents.

