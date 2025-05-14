New Aransas Pass leadership takes office, pledges fresh start for community

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — The Aransas Pass City Council welcomed its newest members Tuesday during a special swearing-in ceremony.

Mayor Jason Knight and Council Members Ruth Camarillo Smith and Luana Lulu Martin telling KRIS 6 their plans for the community moving forward.

The newly elected leaders were sworn in before a gathering of local residents and city employees, with each emphasizing different priorities ranging from healthcare access to financial stability.

Among the most pressing issues discussed was the lack of local healthcare services. "We never got a hospital back after Care Regional closed following Hurricane Harvey," said Smith, who now represents Place 1. "Our residents have to go to Portland, Rockport or Corpus so I'm really running on healthcare for Aransas Pass."

Newly elected Mayor Knight, who previously served on the council since 2020, immediately addressed the city's financial challenges. "Every street in town's got something wrong with it," Knight said. "My main goal is getting our $40 million debt paid down at a more rapid pace so we can handle projects like this without raising taxes."

Martin, the new Place 3 representative, hopes to make education a key platform, stating, "I'd love to have some form of higher education for our community." Martin also took time to reflect on the community's support. "It brings tears to my eyes that they are so supportive of this election," Martin told KRIS 6.

Following previous reports of tension between the council and community, all three officials emphasized the importance of transparency and cooperation. Knight promised an open-door policy saying, "I have to treat everyone the same. It takes all of us as a whole to get things going in the right direction."

Smith echoed this sentiment, adding, "I want to work together and build this community up to the potential that I envision."

The new council will hold its first regular meeting Monday, May 19, where residents will get their first look at the new leadership team in action.

