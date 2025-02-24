Former Aransas Pass Code Enforcement Officer arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — A code enforcement officer previously employed by the Aransas Pass Police Department, as well as the Ingleside Police Department, has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Cory Elrod was arrested outside the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center, located at 400 E. Johnson Ave., on Saturday. The arrest occurred at 2:10 a.m. and allegedly involved an underage individual.

Elrod was employed with Aransas Pass PD from September 2017 to July 2022. According to a LinkedIn page belonging to Elrod, he was also serving as the aquatics director for the City of Aransas Pass during that time as well.

Following his stint in Aransas Pass, he served as a code enforcement officer in Ingleside. According to an article by the Ingleside Index, Elrod was responsible for the creation of the Ingleside Public Safety Explorers Post 201 in November 2022. The group allowed youths to explore career opportunities as first responders.

On Monday, KRIS 6 reached out to Rockport Police Chief Nathan Anderson with questions regarding a Cory Elrod employed as a code enforcement officer. Our questions were to verify if this listed officer was the same. Anderson never returned our call; however, Elrod was removed from the city's website hours later, prior to the publishing of this story.

KRIS 6 has made a public information request for the arrest report; however, Aransas Pass Interim Police Chief Aaron Jones says details may be limited as the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!