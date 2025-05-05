Feeding Knowledge: Aransas Pass neighbors gather for annual Hurricane Preparedness Breakfast

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Community members, meteorologists, and officials convened at the Butter Churn restaurant for the annual Hurricane Preparedness Breakfast, to discuss potential challenges this hurricane season.

Among the attendees were Wit and Vicky Baynes, who have lived in Aransas Pass for 12 years. Despite not anticipating anything different this year, Wit highlighted their proactive approach: "We stay prepared because we know it can happen," he told KRIS 6. Their preparation includes a box with essentials like papers and medicines, and even a plan for their cat.

Aaron Jones, Assistant Chief of Police and emergency management liaison for Aransas Pass, underscored the value of community participation in preparedness efforts. "It's always great to have the community involved in the planning process," Jones told KRIS 6. Aransas Pass is enhancing its emergency alert system and urging residents to update their contact information to receive timely notifications.

Jones also advised residents to rely on credible sources for information and cautioned against misinformation, particularly on social media. "Make sure you're getting information from credible sources," he emphasized.

Cory Mottice, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), provided insights on the upcoming hurricane season.

Although the official NOAA forecast is pending, Mottice emphasized NWS' tracking of historical data. "We had a number of them that were all above normal," he told KRIS 6. "If we look back at analog years, we have 5 or 6 different years that we can look at and they were active hurricane seasons."

The NWS is working closely with local emergency managers across South Texas to spread awareness and preparedness.

Mottice noted that those unable to attend Monday's breakfast, have the opportunity to learn more at the upcoming hurricane conference at the Robstown Fairgrounds. The event is public, aiming to equip first responders and critical personnel with essential information.

Both Mottice and Jones stressed the need for residents to have a hurricane supply kit ready, comprising food, water, non-perishables, and necessary medications. The goal is to ensure readiness from June through October, the duration of the season.

For more information, the NWS has a hurricane guide available online at weather.gov/CorpusChristi. You can also learn more on our KRIS 6 Weather Page here.

