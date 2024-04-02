Decades-old water leak in Aransas Pass found and repaired

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The nearby neighborhood off Highland Avenue in Aransas Pass has heard city crews at work. As they've dug into the ground to find a water line leak that's been a problem for 10 years or so.

"Getting Whitney and Highland and Saunders and Highland fixed was very important. This became a real issue,” Aransas Pass resident, Jay Loretta Masterson said.

Masterson has lived at the south end of Aransas Pass for 25 years. So, she knows all about the leak.

"It's because there have been decade old leaks in this subdivision,” Masterson said.

Masterson said her neighbor and others in the community noticed the leak as it puddled in the middle of the city's main road leading into Aransas Pass.

"It affected so much. It affected both sides of the 361,” Masterson said.

Director of Public Works, David Flores tells KRIS 6 News the leak became a bigger problem over the years.

"While the leak was coming out over here the true leak was happening closer to the road and that's what made this project so difficult that it was under a TXDOT highway,” Flores said.

KRIS 6 News

But now, with the help of TXDoT, they were able to close off roads, excavate, and properly repair the leak over the course of three weeks.

We removed the damaged piece, and we replaced it with a high-quality PVC pipe. That is a high-quality repair,” Flores said.

An achievement that could save the city some money.

"It was coming out as water loss for the city not a higher bill for the citizens,” Flores said.

Public Works is expecting to be done with everything by the end of this week. Including the pavement of Highland Avenue.