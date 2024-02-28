Butter Churn in Aransas Pass turns to their faith in times of need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Butter Churn is a country cooking style buffet that has been open for 28 years and it even has 2 locations across the Coastal Bend. At their Aransas Pass location, they’re doing something special. By putting their faith first.

"I was just praying that the staff has protection. We have a couple people here who are going through a tough time right now,” employee, Gena Seigman said.

The owner Barbara Kenne also prays.

"I pray for my employees, every day. Sometimes more than once a day,” Kenne said.

“Many years ago, I was not doing very good as a person but now where I'm at today with this family helping me grow through God, is an absolute honor,” employee, Natasha Hosea said.

It was tough times for the staff at Butter Churn. One bad thing after another

"We had 2 to 3 people that got cancer,” Kenne said.

Also mourning the loss of a fellow employee named Rose who passed away in June. Her picture is framed on the wall, so she's not forgotten.

"It was a shock to all of us when it happened. We weren't expecting it. She wasn't sick and we had just seen her a couple shifts before,” employee, Mary Ballman said.

So, they turned to their faith. Praying for Rose and each other. Mark Kenne prays alongside his mother.

"To me, there have been answered prayers but mostly it's for encouragement and comfort,” Kenne said.

What started as a small circle grew into a community service for guests to join or anyone else. Mark's wife, Terry Kenne responds to prayer requests over the phone.

"It’s just amazing so much hurt out there and if we can just share the hope and show them our hope,” Kenne said.

The prayer circle happens Tuesday through Sunday around 3:30 in the afternoon when everyone is invited to join, even by sending a virtual request.