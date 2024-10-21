Aransas Pass voters head to the polls early ahead of Election Day

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Voters in Aransas Pass and across San Patricio County turned out as early voting got underway in the Coastal Bend.

"I've been living here [in Aransas Pass] all my life basically, and I normally always come in early to vote," Quincy Cooper told KRIS 6 News. "I've never seen a line this long. I was actually shocked when I walked in to see how long the line was."

The polls at the Aransas Pass Civic Center opened at 10 a.m., and by 10:15 a.m., the line of voters stretched out the door.

The issues bringing voters out early varied. According to Jones, his vote this year was based on, "freedom for everyone. I'm just gonna leave it at that—freedom for everyone, whether it's women, LGBTQ+."

Sherry and Bill Morcher said, "immigration and the economy" motivated them to vote early ahead of Nov. 5. Bill added, "We wanted to make sure we got our vote in. We wanted to make sure it counted. We didn't want there to be any questions coming up on Election Day, whether we voted or not."

Steve Brewster also felt immigration and the economy were the biggest issues on the ballot. When asked why it's important to vote this November, he explained, "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. Everybody that votes then has a voice."

Early voting will continue until Friday, Nov. 1, and can be done at the following locations:



San Patricio County Elections Office - Office Room 2 - 410 W Market, Sinton, TX 78387

Aransas Pass Civic Center - Lightening Welk Room - 700 W Wheeler, Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Mathis City Hall Annex - 401 E San Patricio, Mathis, TX 78368

Portland Community Center - Multi-Purpose Room - 2000 Billy G Webb, Portland, TX 78374

