Aransas Pass Shrimporee Festival returns this weekend with parade, live music, food and outhouse races

ARANSAS PASS, TX —

The annual Shrimporee Festival is returning to Aransas Pass this weekend, bringing live music, food, a nautical-themed parade and outhouse races.

The return of the long-time celebration comes after the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and the City of Aransas Pass reached an agreement on the festival's location.

KRIS 6 got a look at the setup as live music and food prepare to take over.

A parade with a nautical theme is planned for Saturday morning. The outhouse races will take place right before the parade.

Tickets are on sale now.

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