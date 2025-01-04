Aransas Pass shipping container home designed to withstand storms and hurricanes

ARANSAS PASS, TX — People all over the Coastal Bend might be noticing more and more shipping containers homes like the one-off Loop 35 near Shaver Road.

The area is prone to flooding but the home’s owner tells KRIS 6, they’re not too worried.

"The windows on the front porch are a new addition since I was last here. It's sort of coming together how I imagined,” homeowner, Toni Fewell said.

Fewell has been working towards building a container home.

Literally starting from the ground up and now nearly complete.

"I think that's part of why this shipping container. To have more stability and something more durable than a typical stick home,” Fewell said.

Fewell took into consideration storms and hurricanes.

It was more than seven years ago that Hurricane Harvey left a path of destruction which cities like Aransas Pass and Rockport are still recovering from.

“If and when a storm does come through it should stand,” Fewell said.

The contractor for this project, Cory Moore tells KRIS 6 it took him two months to draw up the plans for this container home.

"We have the amazing view that you see behind me is the Gulf,” Moore said.

A roof top deck to enjoy the view, a patio, and a car port.

These 3 bedrooms, 2 bath also comes with peace of mind.

"Everything is welded together and with the concrete- everything is welded to that. It's secure,” Moore said.

Moore expects to finish this shipping container home in a couple of months.

There's plans to build more in other neighborhoods across the Coastal Bend.