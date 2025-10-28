Aransas Pass ISD tax proposal aims to boost school funding without raising taxes

ARANSAS PASS, TX — For the first time, Aransas Pass Independent School District is asking taxpayers to participate in an upcoming voter approval tax rate election that officials said could mean more opportunities for students and teachers without increasing the overall tax burden.

The district is proposing a 3-cent increase to the maintenance and operations tax rate, which Superintendent Wayne Bennett said would generate $360,000 for campus budgets.

"This gives you day to day budgetary funds. We can look at salaries, we can look at some of our programs, we might look at some upgrades on facilities, we're able to buy supplies," Bennett said.

However, Bennett emphasized that voters need to understand the overall district tax rate is a combination of two components: maintenance and operations (M&O) and interest and sinking (I&S).

"$360,000. That's how much money will be generated just by raising this 3 cents. That's why the ballot says this is a tax rate increase. What the ballot doesn't say is we are decreasing on the I&S site," Bennett said.

With the state matching those funds, the district could bring in over $936,000 in additional revenue.

Bennett has been explaining the proposal to Aransas Pass residents, including Cherie Spinks, who understands the nuances of the tax adjustment.

"The school came to both of us to explain what VATRE is about and the tax increase, you know, in one bucket and then the decrease in the other bucket. It doesn't impact us as taxpayers but it's gonna benefit the school district," Spinks said.

Despite the ballot language indicating a tax rate increase, Bennett maintains the overall tax rate will remain unchanged.

"The tax rate from the school district from APISD will stay the same 0.8088," Bennett said.

Early voting is underway this week, with Election Day on Tuesday, November 4.