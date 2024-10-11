Aransas Pass High School students start the Panthers' Perspective podcast

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Students at Aransas Pass High School have started a podcast called The Panthers’ Perspective. The students are considered staff, and the classroom is their studio.

"Like we have podcast time and yearbook time just depending what day it is, but it hasn't been done before, and it's completely student-run,” podcast editor Audisey Sanchez said.

A group of six students put together the Panthers’ Perspective, including Jesus Rodriguez.

"My main role producing this podcast is setting up, recording, and posting everything,” Rodriguez said.

The Panther Perspective Podcast is a program that was started this year. Audrina Scott was the inspiration behind it.

"When we had a camera, they would let me interview people. I would follow people around to find out people's opinions,” Scott said.

With the right sponsor like Dr. Liz Worley and funding from the high school's budget. The Panthers’ Perspective Podcast is live on set.

Using camera equipment, lighting, and mics.

"It's a very uncut- raw interview, but we try to stay professional and relaxed,” Rodriguez said.

Now that three seniors behind the podcast will graduate this school year, Casey Hagaman hopes this program continues.

"We're setting something up that the senior and sophomore can continue on. I think I would just like to see it grow more,” Hagaman said.

Dr. Worley said there are plans to push the podcast forward by answering questions from the community and maybe taking it on the road.

"The community will have a great idea of what's really going on in the district. That's really our end goal for this process,” Worley said.

The first episode of the Panthers' Perspective will be posted on Monday, Oct.14th. You can find it on YouTube and Spotify.

The Panthers’ Perspective can be found on the Aransas Pass ISD YouTube channel @AransasPassISDPanthers and on Spotify at

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pantherprowl [podcasters.spotify.com]

Links are also posted on the district website www.apisd.org [apisd.org].