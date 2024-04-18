Aransas Pass fugitive lemur is found: Animal control plans on what to do next

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — That runaway lemur that has captivated the Aransas Pass community has been captured. A relief for those who became very attached to this furry fugitive.

“His name is King Julian like from Madagascar,” Aransas Pass resident, Spencer Bell said.

For nearly three weeks Bell has been determined to find the lemur.

The search began on April 1st, when two lemurs were seen all over Aransas Pass. One lemur unfortunately drowned.

“It could have been worse. We could have lost them both. At least now he’ll be safe, and he’ll be with animals of his own kind where he needs to be,” Bell said.

Catching Julian the lemur was no easy tasks.

Bell tells KRIS 6 News, that when it was spotted Wednesday night on S Houston Street he rushed over.

“I had my game camera set up here on this tree pointed at it and it goes to my cell phone. I was hoping he would show up in the cage,” Bell said. “When I finished dinner and got out of the shower and checked the app, I saw his furry face in the cage.”

Once in the cage, animal control showed up and took it back to their facilities.

“He is secured in a double enclosure to prevent any mishap or escape,” animal control officer, Christy Generali said.

Generali said because they can’t care for an exotic animal, they’re planning on what to do next. Animal Control has been following leads on who the owner could be.

“We are currently speaking with the Texas Zoo in Victoria for them to hold it for us for 10 days because he is allegedly someone’s pet. Per our policy, we’re required to give them 10 days to step forward and claim them,” Generali said.

If no one claims the lemur, Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue in Lubbock has offered to take it in where it will be joined by dozens of other lemurs.

