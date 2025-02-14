Annual Chocolate Crawl brings Rockport community together to support local businesses

ROCKPORT, Tx — The annual Rockport Chocolate Crawl returned this year, bringing together 14 local vendors for a day of sweet treats, shopping, and community fun.

The event, organized by downtown businesses, offered participants the chance to explore shops, sample chocolate, and play downtown bingo for prizes.

Kacie Stanford, owner of Rowdy Maui and one of the event organizers, explained the concept behind the Chocolate Crawl.

"You buy your ticket and walk shop to shop eating chocolate treats at each stop," Stanford told KRIS 6.

The downtown bingo added an interactive element to the event, with participants searching for specific items or photo opportunities in each store. Completing a bingo card entered them into giveaways for prizes like gift cards, merchandise, and, of course, more chocolate.

"Each of our participating merchants has maybe 5 or 6 different possible squares on the bingo card. It's kind of like bingo meets a scavenger hunt." Stanford continued. "You might be looking for cowhide purses at Sassy's or sparkly boots at Anne Marie James, and you just mark them off as you go."

Adam Beam A participant of the annual Chocolate Crawl looks at some of the merchandise offered at the Moon Over Water Art Gallery.

The Chocolate Crawl is also meant to provide a boost to local businesses during a typically slow season. Karen Rester, co-owner of Moon Over Water Art Gallery, shared her enthusiasm for the event.

"Our favorite part is bringing so many new people into the gallery to see all of the different artwork from local artists. It's really fun to meet those people and share our love for chocolate and art," Rester told KRIS 6.

"We're always trying to expand on it, make it bigger and better after every event," Stanford told KRIS 6 when asked about the possibility of Chocolate Crawl returning in 2026. "We're open to feedback from our merchants and customers to hear what they want to see more of. We'd love to get more people involved and eventually have more of a street market."

For now, the Chocolate Crawl remains as a sweet tradition bringing the Rockport business community together, supporting each other and spreading joy one chocolate treat at a time.

