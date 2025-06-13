The Aransas Pass VFW Post 2932 is preparing to host a dance fundraiser to support scholarships for local high school seniors.

An endless cycle of a helping hand: 'Boot scoot boogie' all night long at the Aransas Pass VFW fundraising dance

Commander Mingo Pulido says the event is a way to give back to the community that has supported the post.

"The community has been really supportive of us and we would like to do something back," Pulido said.

The dance will feature live music from Julian Lopez, a 16-year-old musician who has performed at the VFW numerous times over the past three years.

"This is not the first time that you have helped this specific VFW right?" - "No ma'am, this is the 101th time I like to say," Lopez said.

For Lopez, these events represent an opportunity to show appreciation for veterans while bringing the community together.

"If it wasn't for the veterans and the people serving in the military, us musicians, people in the workforce, we would not get to do what we want to do because we wouldn't have those freedoms. So for that, I thank them a lot," Lopez said.

The fundraiser is equally meaningful for the veterans who organize it, providing them with purpose and connection to the community.

"It keeps me young and it gives me a sense of purpose. It's a way to give back," Senior Vice Commander Dan Lousberg said.

Attendees can expect to hear classic country music spanning generations.

"Classic country we can start all the way from George Jones, Alan Jackson all the way to now Luke Combs, Corey Kent, Parker McCollum," Lopez said.

The dance will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 at the VFW Post 2932 in Aransas Pass. That address is 620 W Wheeler Ave, Aransas Pass, Tx 78336.

Admission is free for children under 12, $7 for ages 13-18, $10 for adults, and $15 for couples.

"It's not a very expensive cost but it's to get out of your house and listen to some good music," Pulido said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!