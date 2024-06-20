The National Weather Service says at least one tornado caused damage to homes in the Rockport area

ROCKPORT, Tx — The National Weather Service believes at least one tornado touched down in the Rockport area during Tropical Storm Alberto.

Several tornado warnings were issued in Aransas County between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Many residents in downtown Rockport reported dealing with high winds during that time.

On Thursday morning, many of them cleaned up the damage caused to their properties by the strong winds.

One resident on Farm to Market Road 1781 reported high winds damaged their carport while another resident on Harbor Drive said a palm tree snapped in half in their front yard.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service spent Thursday morning talking with residents and surveying damage to determine what happened.

Adam Beam Meteorologists with the National Weather Service surveyed damage in Rockport Thursday morning.

As of late Thursday morning, it released a preliminary report that at least one tornado caused damage in the Rockport-area.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article with new information as soon as it becomes available.

