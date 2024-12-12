San Antonio Police Officer death ruled suicide, officer was under investigation by Rockport PD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A San Antonio Police Officer who died this week was named as a suspect in a criminal investigation by the Rockport Police Department.

According to a news release from the San Antonio Police Department Thursday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of Officer William Kasberg as a suicide.

The department originally believed Kasberg's death to be accidental, but SAPD's investigation "has also discovered evidence to support the medical examiner's ruling," according to the SAPD news release.

"SAPD has since learned that Kasberg was under criminal investigation by the Rockport Police Department for an incident that occurred in their jurisdiction. These are still active investigations so further details cannot be released," according to the news release.

Rockport Police Chief Nathan Anderson told KRIS 6 News that Kasberg was named as a suspect in an incident related to invasive visual recording.

KRIS 6 News has learned Kasberg was under investigation for allegedly videotaping a female, without consent, in a bathroom at a condominium in Rockport.

According to Texas Penal Code Sec. 21.15, that offense is a state jail felony and includes photographing or videotaping an intimate area of another person without that person's consent and with the intent to invade that person's privacy.

According to a release from Rockport PD, "It was reported that Kasberg was visiting Rockport with his girlfriend and family on November, 15, 2024. During that visit, an invasive video recording was located by a family member of Kasberg's girlfriend."

The Rockport Police Department contacted Kasberg on December 9.

According to the release, Kasberg agreed to speak with detectives at a later time.

"On the morning of December 10, 2024, we learned of Kasberg's death. The Rockport Police Department, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, notified the San Antonio Police Department of our investigation. Our investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time," the Rockport PD release states.

