Rockport Salt Flats Fire nearly extinguished, 18 homes destroyed in devastating blaze

ROCKPORT, Tx — The Salt Flats Fire in Rockport that damaged over a dozen homes is nearly extinguished, according to fire officials.

The blaze, which started on Wednesday, spread across 157 acres in the Rockport area. The Rockport Fire Department reports that 18 homes were lost and another 21 buildings were destroyed in the fire.

In total, 42 agencies collaborated in the emergency response, including area fire crews and AEP Texas. These teams worked together to fight the fire and evacuate residents from the affected areas.

As of today, fire officials report the blaze is 95-percent contained.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working to determine what caused the inferno.

