Rockport pet store helps its community in more ways than one

ROCKPORT, TX — Pet Wants is a new store in the Rockport neighborhood. Still, the owner, Andrew Bazner, is working to help the community in more ways than one.

"We want to help educate you to how you can really maximize the health and wellness and happiness, extend their lives and we got everything you need to that right here,” Bazner said.

It’s a doggy heaven everyone is enjoying.

"My dog's favorite is the beef heart jerky, and it's my favorite too,” one customer said.

Pet Wants opened its doors almost three months ago.

Bazner said you won’t find other pet health and wellness stores in town.

In fact, customers drive from as far as 30 miles away.

"Our food was all crafted and formulated by veterinary scientists at Kansas State University exclusively for us. It's proprietary, you can't get it at stores,” Bazner said.

Selling premium food, premium chews, treats, and other wellness products.

Bazner believes our four-legged friends in Rockport have a chance to live a healthier lifestyle.

But he knows he can’t help them all.

"We've got a huge problem with overpopulation in our animal control facilities, and although we have access to other networks to move them out to other foster groups in other areas. We're overrun,” Bazner said.

To help solve this problem, Pet Wants has joined the fight by starting food donation programs and helping shelters get pets adopted.

Autumn Vasey at Rockport Humane Society said Pet Wants adoption wall has actually resulted in a couple of adoptions.

"I think we got 1,000 pounds of food, and every time someone adopts from us, I give them their information. There's been multiple people who utilize his services,” Vasey said.

You can help Pet Wants reach their goal of donating 5,000 pounds of healthy kibble to local shelters.