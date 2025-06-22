ROCKPORT, Tx — The Rockport Cultural Arts District (RCAD) hosted its first ever Ecosystem Summit on Friday, bringing together conservationists, educators, and ecotourism leaders to discuss the region’s environmental legacy and future.

The event also featured panel discussions, a documentary screening, and an ecotourism expo where residents could tour some of the green projects already in the area.

For Fulton residents like Maureen Crocker, the environment and ecosystem of the area is what drew her to the Coastal Bend in the first place. "I've spent my entire life in the some of the biggest cities in the country. And the first time I came down to Rockport, Fulton, I just fell in love with it. The natural beauty,” Crocker told KRIS 6. "We need to protect this ecosystem for the people who will live here in years to come, and for the birds and fish that draw visitors."

Keynote speaker Charlie Belaire, founder of Belaire Environmental, shared insights from his 52-year career in coastal restoration. "For my presentation, I’m giving people a glimpse of my career and showing a few examples of projects I’ve done dunes, wetlands, sea grass, oyster reefs, and some forests, so they get an idea of what’s involved in restoring ecosystems," Belaire told KRIS 6.

Rockport hosts first Ecosystem Summit to highlight coastal conservation efforts

Belaire emphasizing the area’s ecological significance, noting, "We have several ecosystems and we're fortunate enough that unlike some of the larger cities, the bays that have larger cities on them, we, we haven't had the impact to our ecosystems that they have." He continued, "We still have abundant sea grass, unlike Galveston Bay, which lost all of its sea grass in the 1970s."

"It came about through art. Artists have been lured here for decades by our ecosystem, painting wildlife scenes and picturesque areas," RCAD Executive Director Jennifer Day told KRIS 6 about the decision to host the inaugural event. She highlighted recent initiatives, including certified wildlife habitats in public spaces and Rockport’s designation as the "Ecosystem Capital of the Texas Gulf Coast."

Earlier this week, the Rockport City Council officially declared June 20 as "Sustainable Ecotourism Day" as well.

