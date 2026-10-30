Rockport Film Festival kicks off with 23 films, including 8 from Texas-based filmmakers

The Rockport Film Festival is underway, bringing 23 films to the community this year.

At least eight of the films in this year's lineup are connected to Texas-based filmmakers.

Documentary shorts are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, followed by the feature film "The Song of the Trees" at 2 p.m.

A weekend film pass is $25 and includes access to all screenings on Friday and Saturday. All films are free on Sunday.

All screenings are held at the ROCC.

For the screening schedule and more information, visit RockportFilmFestival.com.

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