Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodRockport

Rockport Film Festival kicks off with 23 films, including 8 from Texas-based filmmakers

The festival features documentary shorts, feature films, and free Sunday screenings at the ROCC, with a weekend pass available for $25.
The 20th Rockport Film Festival screens 28 independent films Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Weekend passes are $25, students get in free with ID and Sunday films are free.
Rockport Film Festival marks 20 years with 28 independent films on the Texas Coast
Posted
Add KRIS as a Google Preferred Source

The Rockport Film Festival is underway, bringing 23 films to the community this year.

At least eight of the films in this year's lineup are connected to Texas-based filmmakers.

Documentary shorts are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, followed by the feature film "The Song of the Trees" at 2 p.m.

A weekend film pass is $25 and includes access to all screenings on Friday and Saturday. All films are free on Sunday.

All screenings are held at the ROCC.

For the screening schedule and more information, visit RockportFilmFestival.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Elections 2026