Rockport breakwater project finishes just in time for hurricane season

ROCKPORT, TX — For a hundred years, a dense and solid structure called a breakwater, stood in Rockport to help withstand a hurricane. Hurricane Harvey destroyed it six years ago.

But today, another is protecting people again.

“We always worry about flooding. We have flooded in the building on occasion when it’s rained, and we have high tide,” local business owner, Michelle McMahon said.

For the last 15 years, McMahon has owned a coffee shop in downtown Rockport. In those years, the Daily Grind has survived a number of storms including Hurricane Harvey.

“We are below the flood zone here,” McMahon said.

McMahon's coffee shop is right next to the water along with a dozen other businesses.

“These structures are important to the livelihood of the citizens and businesses of Rockport,” Harbor Master Keith Barrett said.

Since the 1930’s, the breakwater near the navigation district has protected against tides, currents, waves and storm surges. Barrett saw it destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“It tilted this breakwater outboard, so it was slanted, and it was being rolled over into the Bay as it was getting undermined by all the wave action,” Barrett said.

That was six years ago. Getting it re-built, Barrett said, required permits, finding money and lots of talking with FEMA.

“You saw the pictures in Rockport. You saw the devastation that was here. A lot of funds were put towards that rebuilding process, but it would be like building a new house and not putting a front door on it,” Barrett said.

Once approved, the $4.5 million project took six months to finish. The breakwater sits on tons of rocks brought over from the Hill Country, as well as the secondary breakwater.

“This is our front door. This is our protector. This is what keeps the evil away,” Barrett said.

Barrett tells us the new breakwater should last the next 100 years and help protect this community from almost any threat on the horizon.