Rockport bait shop underwater as a result of Tropical Storm Alberto

ROCKPORT, TX — At the Aransas County District Marina, you'll usually find busy bait shops along the water.

Now, at least one of those shops is underwater and it's because of Tropical Storm Alberto.

"All these refrigerators will have to be replaced,” Captain Cady's Bait, Niki Nguyen said.

Nguyen and her husband found their shop flooded Thursday morning.

KRIS 6 News

"Oh yeah, it's stressful. I couldn't sleep these last two nights. I'm going to take pictures and call them,” Nguyen said.

Now Niki is focused on getting things back to normal. She walked us through her shop as she took pictures of the damage for an insurance claim.

Captain Cady's has been through its fair share of severe weather. Hurricane Ike in 2008 flooded the shop even worse. This affects business.

"If there's no power outage, we can still run the bait side. But this side, no. All the frozen bait will be ruined,” Nguyen said.

Still, Niki remains hopeful. She expects the shop to be open by next week.

The Aransas County Navigation District Harbor Master said the water is reseeding, bringing some relief to local business owners.