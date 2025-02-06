Michigan family sues suspected drunk driver and Rockport bar over fatal crash

ROCKPORT, Tx — A Michigan family has filed a lawsuit against a suspected drunk driver and a Rockport business that allegedly supplied him with alcohol, resulting in multiple deaths.

On Thursday, members of the Greening family held a press conference to announce their wrongful death lawsuit against 25-year-old Michael Forsberg and Boatmen’s Club Bar & Marina.

The lawsuit cites a fatal accident that occurred on Dec. 28, 2023. According to the suit, Robert E. “Lee” Greening III, Pamela Greening, Timothy Greening, and Ulku Kaya were driving home from dinner near the intersection of 16th Street and State Highway 35.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Forsberg allegedly sped through the intersection, colliding with the Greenings’ vehicle. Pamela died at the scene, Timothy died en route to the hospital, and Lee succumbed to his injuries 18 “horrific” days later. Kaya was also injured in the crash but survived.

According to the suit, Forsberg had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.139, well above the legal limit. In January 2024, he was charged with three counts of intoxicated manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.

In the new lawsuit, the Greenings are suing Boatmen’s for allegedly serving Forsberg despite him being “obviously intoxicated.”

“They allowed Forsberg to leave their premises in a drunken state, get behind the wheel of his vehicle and drive off,” the suit states. Minutes later, the fatal collision occurred.

In an emotional press conference, Rob Greening, son and brother to the deceased, fought back tears while remembering the family he lost. “It’s hard to explain what the loss of these three people has meant to me,” he said.

Also in attendance at the press conference was Victoria Foreman, who remembered her sister Pamela as an intelligent and loving woman. “It’s hard for me to process all of this without her,” Foreman said. “It just kind of hit us out of nowhere. To lose all three of them has been cruel.”

During the press conference, the two highlighted the long lives of their loved ones but also grieved the lives that were just beginning. The day before the accident, Timothy and Ulku celebrated their wedding. “Ulku and Tim didn’t even get to start their lives,” Rob explained. Victoria added, “Ulku has been destroyed. I mean, her whole future. You get married, and your life is just beginning, and then it’s gone in less than 30 hours.”

The Greenings are seeking more than $1 million in damages. “No amount of money is going to be able to bring back Rob’s parents and compensate the estate of Lee for the horrific pain and suffering that he had to go through between the time of the accident and the time of his death,” attorney Bryan Pope said.

Michael Forsberg’s criminal trial is scheduled for April 22.

