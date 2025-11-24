City of Rockport issues mandatory boil water notice following rainy weather

The City of Rockport has issued a mandatory boil water notice for all residents following recent severe weather that caused significant drops in water pressure throughout the community.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the city to take precautionary measures to protect public health, as low water pressure can allow harmful bacteria and other contaminants to enter the water supply system.

"When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice," stated Rockport officials on their Facebook page.

Immediate Action Required

All Rockport water customers must boil their water before any consumption or contact use, including:

Drinking and cooking

Brushing teeth

Washing hands and face

Making ice

Any other human consumption purposes

City officials stress that children, seniors, and individuals with compromised immune systems face heightened risk from waterborne bacteria and should strictly adhere to the boiling requirements.

Proper Boiling Instructions

To ensure complete elimination of harmful bacteria and other germs, residents must:

Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil Continue boiling for a full two minutes Allow water to cool before use

Alternatively, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other safe sources during the notice period.

