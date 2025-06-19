Body found in Rockport Harbor, police investigating incident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Rockport Harbor on Thursday afternoon.

The Rockport Police Department received a report of a body in the water at approximately 1:01 PM on June 19.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Rockport Police, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Allegiance EMS, and the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department. First responders successfully recovered the body from the water.

Preliminary information suggests the person had been fishing from a pier in the harbor before the incident occurred. Investigators are working to determine how the individual entered the water.

Officials are withholding the deceased's identification pending notification of family members.

Investigators are actively canvassing the area, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing surveillance footage to determine what happened. The cause of death will be determined following a medical examination.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not released additional information at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!