Babes on the Bay fishing tournament hosts women anglers from across the state.

ROCKPORT, Tx — Rockport Tackle Town is a group of 9-year-old local girls who love to fish. They were fishing before they could even talk. One of its members, Pearl Voigt was 3-years-old when she caught her first fish.

"My mom and my dad started Babes on the Bay and when I got older, I joined the Babette division and then my friend joined and this year my other friend was able to join us,” Voigt said.

The babes are getting plenty of practice out on the water and having fun while doing it. All in preparation for the tournament.

"We all just really want to get first place and it's so much fun,” Voigt said.

294 teams is taking part in Babes on the Bay, including another group of women with a fun team name.

“We’re Chasin Tail,” angler Teresa Johnson said.

Chasin Tail supports Babes on the Bay as they empower and educate women about the sport of saltwater fishing.

"The main thing is the camaraderie that we get to share. Women who enjoy being in the outdoors. Most of us who are involved want to have conservation to see our children and our grandchildren get to experience this,” Johnson said.

The tournament will take a conservation- minded approach. Anglers can fish anywhere from Baffin Bay close to Sargent Beach.

"It's a four fish tournament. Any fish that we catch we measure, take a picture of it and release it,” angler Phyllis Nesmith said.

The biggest fish caught will win one team a trophy and claim to fame among the fishing community.

The Babes on the Bay fishing tournament will start early in the morning with the trophy ceremony happening later at 6:30 p.m.

The community is invited, there will be vendors set up at the Fulton Convention Center all day.