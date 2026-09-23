US 77 shut down in Refugio County after propane tanker overturns near Melon Creek

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety has shut down a portion of US 77 in Refugio County after a propane tanker overturned Wednesday.

The tanker crashed near Melon Creek, and the trailer is leaking propane, according to DPS Staff Sgt. Rob Mallory with the Texas Highway Patrol's Corpus Christi District.

As a precaution, both northbound and southbound lanes of US 77 have been closed between Refugio and State Highway 239, just south of the Victoria County line.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to State Highway 183, while southbound traffic is being rerouted at Highway 239E.

DPS is urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

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