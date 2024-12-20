Santa visits Refugio nursing home to deliver dozens of gifts

REFUGIO, Texas — The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Mission Ridge Nursing Home.

Residents at the nursing home has been waiting for this day.

It's the annual Santa for Seniors, when more than 70 residents receive a present hand delivered by Santa Claus.

"Here it's very special day because our residents get to have their family members with them,” activity director Velma Cruz said.

He was at the nursing home giving gift after gift, some as simple as a snack.

"It's the people of Refugio who gifts them these gifts and because of Ms. Tina Mcguill who did so much for us and started this program. Now, it's going full force and we're hoping to do this for many more years to come,” Cruz said.

Tina Mcguill is a local and the library director at Dennis M. O'Connor Public Library.

Three years ago, she saw a need among the senior community.

"We get Ms. Velma and she gives us the wish list of all the residents and Mary makes the tags and we set up the Christmas tree for the first of November,” Mcguill said.

Tags with the name and the wish list of a resident from Mission Ridge are picked off a Christmas tree by people in the Refugio community. They go out, buy it, and deliver it to the nursing home.

James Crawford got everything he asked for.



"Bean dip, big red, some dill pickles because I wanted some of those,” Crawford said.

It's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning all over again.

"They told me I have something in my room, but I was outside, and I missed it but I have something in my room waiting for me,” resident Kiasha Brown.

Every resident got a present and the celebrations will continue. Every day is scheduled with activities.