Refugio animal control facility negotiations come to a halt

REFUGIO, TX — People who live in the Refugio community reached out to KRIS 6 News asking for help.

They said, for so long, Animal Control has tried to manage the overpopulation of stray animals, specifically by controlling the spread of rabies by vaccinating animals and even find space to house animals.

“There’s a lot of packs of dogs around that county because I’ve seen them. I’ve personally driven over there,” Cherly Martinez said.

Martinez is the President of P.A.A.C., an organization that helps spay and neuter pets in Aransas County.

“If they don’t get a control on this soon. There’s going to be issues for the citizens,” Martinez said.

But there have been other issues that have come up.

Back in August, KRIS 6 News reported how Refugio County Animal Control was working around the clock with limited housing space. For almost two years, Animal Control has operated out of a Woodsboro quarantine facility with only two cages.

To fill the need, County Judge Gigi Poynter proposed using the remaining ARPA funds to repurpose a building to use as their animal control facility.

But commissioners have chosen to table further discussion. Here’s what they said during their commissioner court meeting on July 16.

“Is there a motion and a second to table these time-sensitive items? Is there further discussion or questions? I have a question, why are we tabling this?” Poynter said.

We spoke with Poynter at her office in Refugio. She told KRIS 6 News if negotiations don’t continue, they can lose that ARPA money by December.

“As of the end of June the court had voted to proceed with phase one of testing to ensure the property was suitable for our purposes. That has come back with no issues. The owner has offered to lease us the property during the sale process for a one a month,” Poynter said.

KRIS 6 News did reach out to county commissioners but none have responded. Poynter is now worried they’re running out of time.

“The motion that was made after that proposed item that was tabled was to contact the City of Woodsboro to see about purchasing or acquiring an acre of land at the landfill and that is obviously problematic for anyone that’s looked at our time frame,” Poynter said.

Commissioners are expected to meet again to discuss animal control later this month.