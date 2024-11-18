New Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center honors former employee

REFUGIO, TX — Refugio County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers have officially moved into their new dispatch center. They had been without one since 2017.

"Our dispatch center was at the courthouse. It was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, and we were here temporarily for 7 years,” Refugio County Chief Deputy Gary Wright said.

It was a long time coming with some much-needed upgrades.

"Newest radios, newest 911 equipment that was just installed and our new consoles. Everything in here is new,” Wright said.

But what makes this new addition even more special is its named after one of their very own.

Rebecca Gillespie was a former employee who died in 2020 after a brief illness. After her passing, the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office wanted to do something to honor her.

"She was a dedicated employee and she helped out in every way she could,” Wright said.

Gillespie’ sister, Jennifer Stockton, got to be there when the doors opened for the first time.

"It's really amazing what it looks like now. She would love it. It's just the perfect way to show her dedication and how she lived for that job,” Stockton said.

Now, when they see her photo every day at work - that "calm voice in the dark" - as it reads on her plaque, is still a part of what's to come.

"We've had a lot of input on this but it's going to help get our officers out to the calls. For public safety it's a game changer,” Wright said.

In addition to the dispatch center, there are plans to turn the community center building into the Law Enforcement Center.