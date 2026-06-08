Former Refugio police officer arrested after serving as school resource officer

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Former Refugio Police Department officer has been arrested, according to a statement from Refugio ISD.

Daniel San Miguel was assigned to Refugio ISD as a student resource officer from January 2026 to May 2026 through an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the Refugio Police Department.

Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said the district has limited information about the arrest.

"Refugio ISD has received notification of the arrest of Daniel San Miguel, former officer of the Refugio Police Department. Refugio Police Department provides School Resource Officers to the district through an Intergovernmental Agreement, and Mr. San Miguel was assigned to Refugio ISD from January 2026 to May 2026 as an SRO. While the matter is one of tremendous community concern, the information currently available to the school district is limited. Refugio ISD remains steadfast in our commitment to the safety of our students and staff." Gonzales said.

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