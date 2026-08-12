REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes and City Secretary Callie Shreckengost have been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Refugio mayor and city secretary arrested on financial charges

The two are charged with misapplication of fiduciary funds greater than or equal to $300,000, according to a source at the Refugio County Jail.

The Texas Rangers made the arrests and are leading the investigation.

No details about what led to the arrests have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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