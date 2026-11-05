Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNueces County

West Nile Virus detected in mosquito pool in Bluntzer area

Residents asked to take precautions as county monitors situation
Mosquito
Niny2405 / Shutterstock
Close-up of a mosquito on a human.
Mosquito
Posted
Add KRIS as a Google Preferred Source

BLUNTZER, Texas — Nueces County has been notified of a positive mosquito pool of West Nile virus in the Bluntzer area near Robstown.

Vector Control officials will be spraying the area outside of the Robstown city limits and are monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, residents are asked to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and prevent conditions where mosquitoes may breed:

Residents of the area are encouraged to take the following precautions:

  • Use mosquito repellent containing DEET
  • Dress in long-sleeved shirts and pants
  • Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active
  • Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding

Elections 2026