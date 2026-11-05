West Nile Virus detected in mosquito pool in Bluntzer area

BLUNTZER, Texas — Nueces County has been notified of a positive mosquito pool of West Nile virus in the Bluntzer area near Robstown.

Vector Control officials will be spraying the area outside of the Robstown city limits and are monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, residents are asked to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and prevent conditions where mosquitoes may breed:

Residents of the area are encouraged to take the following precautions:

