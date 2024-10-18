Water could be restored to western Nueces County residents by early weekend

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — KRIS 6 News has received an update on Thursday's water tank collapse and how its affecting the water quality from Nueces County Commissioner John Marez.

As KRIS 6 News reported, a ground storage tank collapsed at the Water Supply Corporation on Thursday, Oct. 17, sometime before 7 a.m. on FM 2826 and County Road 79.

People driving by noticed water spewing from the site and began making calls. Then, when South Texas Water Authority started receiving calls from Western Nueces County residents about a drop in water pressure, that's when staff realized what was going on.

Soon after, a water boil notice was issued for Banquete, Agua Dulce and their surrounding rural areas.

Marez told KRIS 6 News that a demolition crew removed the main part of the tank. So, contractors will be able to come in to secure a bypass to get water reconnected to the community.

They're expected to come in Friday night or early Saturday morning. They don't anticipate any delays but it will take at least 12 to 18 hours for that to be complete.

Marez said residents could have their water restored by early this weekend.

In the meantime, the water boil notice will remain in place until the TCEQ releases the corporation from it.

Meanwhile, three water distribution sites have been set up in Western Nueces County. They include:



Banquete Junior High School, 4334 4th Street, Banquete, TX

Bobby Ray and Opal Younts Park, 100 County Road 103, Agua Dulce, TX

Old Nueces County Showbarn, 909 East Avenue J, Robstown, TX

"The main part is to get water to the community, at least to help with hygiene needs," Marez said. "And then