Western Nueces County residents asked to minimize water usage

WESTERN NUECES COUNTY, Tx — The South Texas Water Authority is asking residents to minimize their water usage.

On Thursday morning, S.T.W.A. sent a text alert asking its customers in Agua Dulce, Banquete, and the Robstown area to cut back on their usage until their pump station is repaired.

A KRIS 6 viewer sent the newsroom a photo of what appears to be a water tank collapse on FM 2826 and County Road 79, southwest of Robstown.

KRIS 6 contacted the South Texas Water Authority for more details but we were told the administrator is out in the field and would give us a call.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

