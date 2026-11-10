Veterans Day events planned across the Coastal Bend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Communities across the Coastal Bend will mark Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with ceremonies, a parade, community meals, and a drive-by salute.

Events run from 10 a.m. to early evening in Corpus Christi, Alice, Aransas Pass, Kingsville, Port Aransas, Portland, Rockport and Three Rivers.

Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The university’s Office of Military and Veteran Services will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon in the Anchor Ballroom of the University Center. The event is open to the public.

It will include patriotic music, light refreshments and a Veterans Memory Wall. The wall will feature photos, letters and memorabilia from Islander alumni, faculty, staff and student veterans. Veterans and active-duty attendees will receive a recognition pin at the door.

American Legion Post 364. The post will hold a ceremony from noon to 2 p.m. at 5323 Kostoryz Road. Capt. Paul W. Nickell, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, is scheduled to speak. The Patriot Band will perform, and a meal will follow the ceremony.

USS Lexington Museum. The museum will host its annual “Salute to Veterans” ceremony at 2 p.m. in Hangar Bay II. The Veterans Band will play patriotic music. Veterans, active-duty and reserve service members get free admission on Veterans Day.

Flags for Heroes. Sponsored flags line Ocean Drive at Doddridge Park, Ropes Park, Cole Park and Oleander Point. Organizers ask drivers to pass the flags and honk from 5 to 5:45 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m. with “Taps” near the Aviator Statue at Ropes Park. The flags stay up through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Around the Coastal Bend

Alice. Alice ISD will honor veterans with a breakfast and ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at its Central Office, 2 Coyote Trail. Parking for veterans is in the front north area of the lot.

At 10 a.m., the United Veterans Burial Association will hold its fourth annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans War Monument in Collins Cemetery on Flournoy Road. Retired Marine Cmdr. Gilbert Trevino will give the welcome. CW2 Jerritt Herring, a U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot, is the special guest.

The program includes the posting of colors, a wreath laying and a 21-gun salute. Sabrina Barrera will sing the national anthem, and Navy veteran Jesse Rangel will play “Taps.” Breakfast will be served afterward.

Later that morning, the Veterans Day Appreciation Group will host a gathering honoring hometown heroes at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Plaza Park, 506 Alto St.

Aransas Pass. Moose Lodge 2063 will serve a free lunch of sub sandwiches and chips, with the first drink on the house, at 2540 FM 2725. The lodge’s flyer invites veterans, families, friends, and the community.

Kingsville. Roy E. Davis VFW Post 2375 will host the annual Veterans Day Parade with the city of Kingsville and Kleberg County. Lineup starts at 4 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Old Armory Building at Kleberg Avenue and 11th Street. The parade steps off at 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Kingsville.

The route runs from the Old Armory down Kleberg Avenue toward the post office, right on Sixth Street, right on East Yoakum Avenue and back to the Armory.

Port Aransas. Port Aransas ISD will hold the Dr. Lehmann Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Jim and Judy Cole Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. Guests need a driver’s license or state photo ID to get a visitor pass. Seats are reserved for veterans and their families.

Portland. The city of Portland will hold its annual ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Portland Veterans Memorial, behind City Hall at 1900 Billy G. Webb Drive. The local Veterans Band will perform, and city leaders will speak.

Rockport. The Rockport American GI Forum will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Aransas County Veterans Memorial Park.

Three Rivers. American Legion Post 413 of Live Oak County will hold its annual Veterans Day raffle and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6008 U.S. Highway 281. Lunch starts at 11 a.m., and the raffle starts at noon. Tickets are sold until 30 minutes before the drawing, and winners do not need to be present. All are welcome.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!