Trial for Uvalde school police officer to bring large crowds to the Nueces County Courthouse

If you have business to take care of at the Nueces County Courthouse, it's best to take care of it Friday or late next week.

Preparations are underway at the Nueces County Courthouse for the trial of former Uvalde C.IS.D. Officer Adrian Gonzales.

Gonzales is going on trial in connection with the failed law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

Eric Gay, Associated Press

Jury selection in the case will begin on Monday, Jan. 5 and the Nueces County Sheriff's Office is overseeing security at the courthouse with help from the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Constable's Office, Texas DPS and the Texas Rangers.

The Sheriff's Office is preparing for an influx of people.

According to Nueces County Court Administrator Emily Waldrop, 450 potential jurors have been summoned to report to the Central Jury Room on Monday morning.

All 450 jurors have been summoned strictly for the Gonzales case.

Several media outlets, including Court TV, will be in town as well.

Due to all the activity that will take place at the courthouse, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper is asking the public to avoid going to the courthouse on Monday, Jan. 5 and Tuesday, Jan. 6.

"If you need to come down here for a license plate or any other kind of public or any kind of business here at one of the county departments, if you can put it off Monday or Tuesday or even Wednesday of next week probably wouldn't be the best time to come," Hooper said, "If you can put it off try to do it online, Try to do your county business online.

Hooper said if you have to go to the courthouse early next week, expect to deal with a large volume of people due to the trial.

The sheriff also warned security checkpoints will be busier than normal, and patience will be critical.

Gonzales is facing 29 counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Eric Gay/AP A person pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In August, Gonzales' attorneys filed a motion asking for a change of venue in his case, arguing that he would not be able to receive a fair trial in Uvalde County.

In October, a judge ordered the case be moved to Nueces County.

Gonzales was one of the first officers to arrive on scene in Uvalde. He was among more than 400 officers who responded and waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

Each charge he faces carries up to two years in prison.

His trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

