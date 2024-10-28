Southbound IH 69, HWY 77 closed due to 18-wheeler accident

An 18-wheeler carrying lumber has flipped over on Highway 77, southbound on IH 69, causing the road to be shut down.

Fortunately, the truck driver pulled himself out of the truck with minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to a Facebook post from the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, the shutdown between Calallen to County Road 48 is expected to last at least until 8 p.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash but witnesses told police the truck was swerving on the roadway before the truck flipped over.

The Robstown Police Department and DPS are also at the scene right now working to get the accident cleaned up.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.