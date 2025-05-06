Small towns, big protection: Robstown and Agua Dulce law enforcement join forces

WEST NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Robstown Police Department and Agua Dulce City Marshal have partnered up with each other to protect both cities. Residents in these communities will soon see both patrol cars in their area.

“This memorandum of understanding it’s gonna be very crucial for us, being that we're only 3 in our department,” Agua Dulce City Marshal, Joe Martinez, said.

City Marshal Martinez said the team is made up of him, a deputy marshal who's guarding the Agua Dulce schools, and one who's in reserve, making them limited in overtime and manpower.

“We don't have dispatch system,” City Marshal Martinez said. “We don't have a secretary. We don't have investigators, so we rely on, the sheriff's office to help us out with investigations.”

That's why they've teamed up with Robstown police to sign a memorandum of understanding. This document outlines the responsibilities and duties that each agency is gonna have and reciprocate.

Robstown police Chief Mike Tamez said this means they can utilize each other during emergencies and make arrests in both jurisdictions.

“We're not trying to move enforcement for the sake of writing citation and stuff just to different cities we're not, we're not doing it for that,” Chief Tamez said. “We're doing it to go after criminal organizations where some of the municipalities don't have the assets and the infrastructure to do that.”

Chief Tamez hopes this will also help them keep drugs off the streets.

“Telling you right now, drug dealers: We're bringing in more law enforcement to kick down your doors,” Chief Tamez said.

City Marshal Martinez explains that with closer dispatchers now, there will be faster response time as long as people follow proper protocols by calling metrocom at 361-886-2600.

“Metrocom knows exactly who's working in this area, and sometimes, you know, time is of the essence you know minutes count,” City Marshal Martinez said. “And they can send people here faster than the time that the people are gonna spend looking for us.”

City Marshal Martinez said Robstown PD being able to assist them will play a big role in their law enforcement.

