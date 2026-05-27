Several school districts on weather delay this morning along with TAMUCC

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Due to inclement weather overnight, several school districts have delayed operations by two hours. below are the schools with time affected by the weather



TAMUCC

Mathis ISD

West Oso ISD

Also due to inclement weather Windsor Park Elementary will be moving their fourth grade awards ceremonies to 9 A.M.

Corpus Christi ISD has not delayed their start, but they have sent out a statement acknowledging students will be late due to the weather conditions, noting they want students to get to school safe.

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