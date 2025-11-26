SCAM ALERT: Nueces Co. warns fake court documents were used to scam resident of more than $9,000

Nueces County officials are warning residents about a scam targeting people with fake court documents that demand payment to avoid arrest.

The scam involves fraudulent documents that appear to come from Nueces County Judge Connie Scott's office. The fake paperwork states that recipients must pay a fine or face an arrest warrant.

Victims are instructed to make payments at Bitcoin kiosks, according to county officials.

One local elderly resident has already fallen victim to this scheme, losing more than $9,000.

Nueces County was made aware of this on Tuesday.

"It's unfortunate that these things happen in this day and time but we want to let the public know, we want to make sure everyone is aware. We don't reach out that way. Please, please, please, tell your family members, your elderly family members and everything. This is a scam. Do not take these calls seriously," Scott said.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott is asking the public to be aware of a scam that caused an elderly woman to lose more than $9,000.

Even Nueces County recently fell victim to a scam that cost them $2 million. That money was recovered, but in this case because the payment was made in Bitcoin, it's unlikely that money will be recovered.

If you receive these documents or suspect a scam, call the Corpus Christi Police Department's non-emergency number at 361-886-2600.

To look at the fake documents that were issued, click here.

